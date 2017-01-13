RNLI appoints Krow and Teneo Blue Rubicon for strategy and creative work

RNLI: split with Leo Burnett last year

The charity called the pitch in June last year after Leo Burnett resigned the business.

Krow and Teneo Blue Rubicon will work on the strategic and creative direction for the RNLI’s "Respect the water" campaign which raises awareness of the dangers around water.

The agencies pitched for the business together. RNLI’s media planning and buying is handled by OMD UK.

Ross MacLeod, community safety marketing manager at the RNLI, said: "The agencies bring a wealth of behaviour change and marketing expertise, which we really believe will help us to save more lives at sea with this exciting campaign."