Rolls-Royce seeks agencies for integrated creative brief

Rolls-Royce: launched 'The spirit of ecstasy" at the end of last year

The review, handled by AAR, is for an integrated creative agency and will not affect the digital account held by AKQA.

The WPP agency won the business in 2015 and that year launched Rolls-Royce’s global website.

Last month the BMW-owned luxury car brand launched an online film featuring Kate Winslet as the voiceover, which explains the history of its flying woman mascot. The ad was created by Highston Studio.

A spokesman for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said: "Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Brand team are recruiting an integrated creative agency to support their current agency roster."