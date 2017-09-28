Brittaney Kiefer
Ronaldo performs new football move in EA Sports' Fifa 18 campaign

EA Sports and agency Adam & Eve/DDB created a new skill move performed by Cristiano Ronaldo to launch the new Fifa 18 game.

The move is called "El Tornado" and involves a seamless dragback, flick and spinning volley (resembling a tornado) that has not yet been attempted in a real professional football match. Fifa 18 has more than 50 skill moves, including four new tricks.  

An ad made by A&E/DDB shows how the skill could flow from the game into real football and culture. After a player performs El Tornado in Fifa 18 for the first time, it is reviewed by the gaming community and spawns attempts and spin-offs around the world, including by footballers Antoine Griezmann and Dele Alli and NBA star James Harden. 

Ronaldo, Fifa 18’s cover star, finally performs the move on the pitch of Real Madrid's stadium Santiago Bernabéu. Brands such as Adidas and Coke develop their own versions of El Tornado content, and it also inspires hip-hop duo Run the Jewels to create a track for it. 

EA Sports has already begun previewing El Tornado among the Fifa community. If professional players are able to replicate the move, the brand will unlock the skill move for their virtual likenesses in the game.

The ad will run on TV and online globally, along with shorter videos for social media. It was created by Tim Vance, Paul Knott, Rasmus Smith-Bech and Jonas Roth, and directed by Adam Berg through Smuggler. Starcom is the media agency. 

