Rubicon Project's deal with Pangaea Alliance scuppered due to Guardian lawsuit

The Pangaea Alliance is a private marketplace for publisher inventory that unites The Guardian, CNN International, the Financial Times, Thomson Reuters and The Economist.

"The Pangaea Alliance is sponsored by The Guardian and our relationship with Pangea was administered under the terms of our agreement with the Guardian," a Rubicon Project spokesman said in a statement. "The Guardian was an active customer of Rubicon Project until it filed its claim on March 13, 2017, which resulted in the termination of our relationship with Pangaea."

The Guardian filed a lawsuit against Rubicon Project in March on the grounds of undisclosed fees charged to advertisers.

Rubicon Project hit back, insisting that it had disclosed its buyer fees in a contract signed with The Guardian more than a year ago and intends to "vigorously contest" the publisher's lawsuit in court.

"We continue to work directly with the other members of the alliance who are existing and longstanding customers of Rubicon Project," Rubicon's spokesman said.