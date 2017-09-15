Emily Tan
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Ryanair finally publishes list of 400,000 cancelled flights and admits to 'mess-up'

Ryanair has notified 400,000 passengers that their flights have been cancelled after leaving 18 million people on the hook for the past few days.

Ryanair finally publishes list of 400,000 cancelled flights and admits to 'mess-up'

Ryanair's announcement on Sunday that it would be cancelling 40-50 flights per day for the next six weeks led to passenger outrage and a plunging share price, reported The Guardian

At a press conference held yesterday afternoon, chief executive Michael O'Leary admitted that the fiasco, initially blamed on a pilot-holiday rostering issue, was a mess of the company's own making. 

However, O'Leary also said he was sure that travellers who have sworn to boycott the airline would return because of the low cost of its flights. 

At the press conference, O'Leary said that 75% to 80% of passengers would be offered alternative flights within a day of their departure date. While compensation of €240 to €400 (£212 to £354) will be paid, the airline refused to compensate passengers for the cost of cancelled hotel rooms, hire cars and the like. 

Ryanair will also not compensate passengers for the cost of flying on another airline.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
"The whole world is being digitised, we have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago

"The whole world is being digitised, we have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

MEDIA
Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

Promoted

September 15, 2017

Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

MEDIA
The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

Promoted

September 15, 2017

The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

Promoted

September 14, 2017

How to beat short-termism

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure
Share September 14, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

Five WPP brand consultancies and design agencies, including Brand Union and The Partners, are being combined under a single brand.

Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

2 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

Publicis London's new creatives (L-R): Porto, Bold, Bustani

3 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

4 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

5 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

6 Why creative people have lost their way

Share0 shares

7 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares

8 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

9 Absolut issues creative call to arms for a better world

Share0 shares

10 How voice technology is changing everything for brands

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

10 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares