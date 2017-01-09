Saatchi & Saatchi and Blue 449 top 2016 new-business tables

Asda: helped both Saatchi & Saatchi and Blue 449 claim top spot in the tables

The addition of the George brief from sister shop Fallon London added an extra £9m in billings to Saatchi & Saatchi’s tally and kept the agency at number one despite the departure of Toyota to CHI & Partners.

It was tight at the top of the creative table. Karmarama, Wieden & Kennedy and Grey London all posted net billings within £10m of first-placed Saatchi & Saatchi after wins including Confused.com, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer respectively.

Campaign’s Advertising Agency of the Year, Adam & Eve/DDB, ended 2016 in 25th place as it was unable to compete in most of the year’s major reviews due to client conflict.

Blue 449’s £110m haul included George, which it took over from Carat, as well as Intu and Weight Watchers, another Saatchi & Saatchi client.

The runner-up was MEC after a second-half new-business surge, which contributed to the shop being named Campaign’s Media Agency of the Year. Wins included BMW and Nationwide.