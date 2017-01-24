Gurjit Degun
Saatchi & Saatchi scoops HSBC global advertising

HSBC has awarded its global brand creative account to Saatchi & Saatchi, replacing J Walter Thompson, after a competitive pitch process.

HSBC: account leaves JWT
HSBC: account leaves JWT

Saatchi & Saatchi will create a new multichannel brand positioning for HSBC, which will include TV ads and the brand’s global airport estate.

The agency’s London offshoot brought together sister shops DigitasLBi and MSLGroup to pitch for the business. Staff from the agencies will sit together in the new Saatchi & Saatchi London office on Chancery Lane to service the account.

JWT London created some of HSBC’s most high-profile work, including TV spot "Lemonade" and "A living river", which turned a sky bridge at Gatwick Airport into a sound installation to imitate the Yangtze river in China. The agency also came up with the "World’s local bank" tagline.

Saatchi & Saatchi has worked for HSBC since 2012, when it won a place on its roster. The agency handles the brand’s sponsorship of rugby and golf tournaments, asset management, insurance and HSBC Premier, the high-earning-individuals service. Saatchi & Saatchi also oversees a new membership offering called Jade.

JWT will continue to work on HSBC’s retail arm, which is aimed at current account customers. Grey London leads the commercial division.

HSBC is to close another 62 branches in the UK this year.

