It has teamed with Cloak and Dagger to give people with a festival pass the chance to get inked from a selection of Sailor Jerry artwork. The tattoos are the size of a 50p coin

People will also receive a Sailor Jerry Ginger Colada slushy sample. The pop-up runs from 7 October to 8 October.

London Cocktail Week begins today with a number of brands such as Tia Maria and Schweppes offering pop-ups.