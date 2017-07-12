Emily Tan
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

Sainsbury's has taken over digital billboards at UK's busiest stations with a countdown to sunset.

For the next two weeks, evening rail commuters will see live sunset data for their local area telling them how long they have until sunset as they head home in summer.  This is managed through OpenLoop which analyses Met Office data and automates the geo-targeted playout to each individual screen.

The campaign, which will be displayed at London Waterloo and Edinburgh Waverley, is aimed at encouraging commuters to embrace the extra hours with a weeknight barbecue. 

Led by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD, the campaign was conceived and executed through a collaboration between client agencies Talon, Wieden & Kennedy London, media owner JCDecaux and production outfit Grand Visual.

"The nation's love of longer evenings offered us an amazing opportunity to combine data and our Living Well brand message with something unique and specifically tailored to customer mind set," Ellie Dixon, campaign manager at Sainsbury’s, said. "This is the first time we have created something this bespoke, based on what we know about consumers and what the summer season means to them."

The campaign was fueled by the insight from YouGov that 83% of people believe that longer evenings are the main trigger for feeling summer is ‘officially here', 40% then make more effort to leave work on time and 79% like to make more of their summer evenings. 

"Powerful data insight enables PHD’ers to get in-tune quickly with customers in order to weave campaigns into the daily fabric of their lives, ensuring brands are thought of, more often, in more buying situations," Michael Florence, chief strategy officer, PHD, said. "This Sainsbury’s summer activation is a great example of consumer rhythms planning in action."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £37 a quarter 

Get the very latest news and insight from  Campaign with unlimited access to Campaignlive.co.uk

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
This freelance creative is trying to shake up the gig economy
Share July 12, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 This freelance creative is trying to shake up the gig economy

Casey Bird, the president of women's mentorship organisation SheSays, is trying to improve the relationship between agencies and freelancers with a new reviews platform.

KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

2 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Haagen-Dazs taps Pharrell Williams and millennials for global ad campaign

3 Haagen-Dazs taps Pharrell Williams and millennials for global ad campaign

The great, good, okay and ugly of brands at Pride Week

4 The great, good, okay and ugly of brands at Pride Week

Salt: Andy Last, Nicky Young and Richard Cox

5 MullenLowe Group buys Salt to 'smash together' PR and advertising

6 Movers and shakers: Havas, Mars, ITV, Mother, Shazam, and more

Share0 shares

7 Channel 4 warns 'no end in sight' to ad recession as it dips into cash reserve

Share0 shares

8 Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

Share0 shares

9 BBH names Heartfield and Austin as joint ECDs as Gill steps aside

Share0 shares

10 Citroën shifts global ad account into BETC

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
Shares0

3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

5 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Unilever bets on 'less is more' approach to marketing

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe withdraws from marketing and awards to focus on AI-powered platform Marcel

Share0 shares

Just published

Watch marketing and adland's top names urge industry to fix diversity issue

Watch marketing and adland's top names urge industry to fix diversity issue

McCall is a safe choice to pilot ITV through turbulence

McCall is a safe choice to pilot ITV through turbulence

Mr Bean to welcome tourists to London in mobile phone game

Mr Bean to welcome tourists to London in mobile phone game

Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

Karmarama's Army work errs on caution despite winning awards

Karmarama's Army work errs on caution despite winning awards

More