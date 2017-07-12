Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

For the next two weeks, evening rail commuters will see live sunset data for their local area telling them how long they have until sunset as they head home in summer. This is managed through OpenLoop which analyses Met Office data and automates the geo-targeted playout to each individual screen.

The campaign, which will be displayed at London Waterloo and Edinburgh Waverley, is aimed at encouraging commuters to embrace the extra hours with a weeknight barbecue.

Led by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD, the campaign was conceived and executed through a collaboration between client agencies Talon, Wieden & Kennedy London, media owner JCDecaux and production outfit Grand Visual.

"The nation's love of longer evenings offered us an amazing opportunity to combine data and our Living Well brand message with something unique and specifically tailored to customer mind set," Ellie Dixon, campaign manager at Sainsbury’s, said. "This is the first time we have created something this bespoke, based on what we know about consumers and what the summer season means to them."

The campaign was fueled by the insight from YouGov that 83% of people believe that longer evenings are the main trigger for feeling summer is ‘officially here', 40% then make more effort to leave work on time and 79% like to make more of their summer evenings.

"Powerful data insight enables PHD’ers to get in-tune quickly with customers in order to weave campaigns into the daily fabric of their lives, ensuring brands are thought of, more often, in more buying situations," Michael Florence, chief strategy officer, PHD, said. "This Sainsbury’s summer activation is a great example of consumer rhythms planning in action."