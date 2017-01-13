Kate Magee
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby is leaving after five years leading the supermarket's marketing function.

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

She will leave next month and does not have a job to go to at present.

Warby, who was on the supermarket’s executive board, sent out an email to her agency partners minutes ago.

The email, seen by Campaign, said that rather than replace her directly, Warby had worked with chief executive Mike Coupe to restructure the marketing team.

Mark Given will join the commercial leadership team, reporting to Paul Mills-Hicks, the food commercial director. Head of marketing strategy Sarah Ellis, head of marketing propositions Rachel Eyre, head of commercial planning (general merchandise and clothing) Rob George and head of campaign management, marketing Sarah Kilmartin will report to Given.

Helen Hunter will lead the marketing innovation team, reporting directly to Coupe, while Natalie Dunn will continue to lead customer experience.

Prior to Sainsbury’s, Warby was the marketing director at Heineken UK.

Sainsbury's was not immediately available to comment.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
10 female directors you should know
Share January 13, 2017 Andy Fowler

1 10 female directors you should know

After pledging to include a female director in every three-way pitch, Brothers and Sisters' Andy Fowler names the ones to watch.

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

2 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

3 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

4 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

5 Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

6 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

Share0 shares

7 Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Share0 shares

8 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares

9 Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Share0 shares

10 Tesco appoints Alessandra Bellini as new chief customer officer

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

4 Job Description: Creative director

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

7 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 Change4Life launches food tracker app in £6.3m campaign

Share0 shares

Just published

Coke puts another £4.5m adspend behind Zero Sugar in next stage of campaign

Coke puts another £4.5m adspend behind Zero Sugar in next stage of campaign

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

EasyJet restructures marketing team

EasyJet restructures marketing team

Start-up partners with agencies to highlight sustainable energy

Start-up partners with agencies to highlight sustainable energy

Brands are jumping on AI thanks to easier access to data and tech

Brands are jumping on AI thanks to easier access to data and tech

More