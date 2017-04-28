Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sainsbury's pre-tax profit falls 8%

Sainsbury's has reported an 8.2% fall in pre-tax profit to £503m from £548m for 2016.

Sainsbury's "Food dancing" ad, created by Wieden & Kennedy
Sainsbury's "Food dancing" ad, created by Wieden & Kennedy

In its preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 11 March 2017 released this morning, the supermarket reported a 3% rise in total transactions to 26 million each week.

Group sales including VAT rose 12.7% to £29.1bn from £25.8bn. Retail sales including VAT but excluding fuel were also up 14.1%. The retailer said that this was because of a 14.5% contribution from Argos. Sainsbury’s like-for-like sales fell 0.6%.

Mike Coupe, group chief executive of J Sainsbury, said: "We are pleased with the progress made since we acquired Argos. We have opened 59 Argos digital stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets and they are performing well.

"We are therefore accelerating our plan to open a total of 250 Argos Digital stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets and will deliver our £160m EBITDA synergy target by March 2019, six months ahead of schedule.

"We continue to find ways to simplify our business and reduce costs. We are on track to deliver our three-year £500m cost saving programme by the end of 2017/18 and we will deliver a further £500m of cost savings over three years from 2018/19."

Coupe added that Sainsbury’s has reduced net debt by £349m to £1.5bn.

Phil Dorrell, partner at Retail Remedy, added: "Sainsbury’s has reported growth in all categories except its core supermarket offer. Should this worry stakeholders though? If customer's shopping habits are shifting away from that format, Sainsbury’s should move with them.

"For the time being, lost sales and profit from Sainsbury’s’ supermarket format is being made up in other areas, which in part, fulfils its commitment to shareholders.

"It is the long term share value that we need convincing on. If we were Coupe we would be very conscious that for all the ambitious plans in developing general merchandise, Sainsbury’s core proposition is food retailing. Sushi and patisserie does not fill a family's fridge."

In January Sainsbury's launched its first ad campaign by new agency Wieden & Kennedy London. The "Food dancing" ad was the first spot produced since the supermarket moved the business from 35-year incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown
Share April 28, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

The "Community" actress cited companies like Fox and UPN for building their brands "on the backs of black people" then tossing them aside.

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

2 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

3 Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

The D&AD president's picks 2017

4 The D&AD president's picks 2017

Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

5 Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

6 A view from Dave Trott: The power of ignorance

Share0 shares

7 Compulsive content: when Netflix is competing with sleep are we entertaining ourselves to death?

Share0 shares

8 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Share0 shares

9 Tribal Worldwide London boosts senior team with promotions and a hire

Share0 shares

10 Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

Walkers' ad is more confusing than a packet of Cajun squirrel

Walkers' ad is more confusing than a packet of Cajun squirrel

More