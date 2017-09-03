Sainsbury's Tu launches first campaign by Portas

It is the first campaign for the brand from Portas since it was appointed to the account in February.

The spot will launch the brand’s new position, "Be you", which Gary Kibble, marketing director for Sainsbury’s Argos, said was based on "some rich customer insights that gives permission for the brand to be more active, empowering and inspiring."

Sainsbury's Argos is the unit of the Sainsbury's business incorporating its non-food brands, including Tu, Argos and Sainsbury's Home.

The creative director for the campaign was Zara Ineson. It was directed by Finn McGough through Knucklehead, and the media agency is PHD.

The ad is notable for featuring street cast people, rather than fashion models, who appear in familiar surroundings. Kibble called the campaign a "bold new step" for Tu.

"The brand has always followed the codes of high street clothing retailers with traditional fashion shoots," he said.

"We wanted to break those conventions and show that normal people look equally fashionable in our clothing as models. It’s all about personal choice and confidence and less about slavishly following the trend.

"The campaign is emotive, relatable and feel-good. It’s the opposite of a traditional, highly-polished fashion ad."

The brand was striving for a "bright, adventurous, upbeat and naturally stylish" image, he added.

Richard Danks, brand director at Portas, said the spot was "based on the philosophy that fashion isn’t the most important thing in your life – but it can give you confidence, change how you see yourself and make you feel good.

"It’s designed to empower customers to be themselves and express their unique individuality though their clothes."

The campaign is set to run until 4 December and will also include out of home, print, digital, in-store communications, content and social media.