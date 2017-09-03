Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Sainsbury's Tu launches first campaign by Portas

Sainsbury's is aiming to establish Tu as a "credible British fashion brand" with a new TV campaign featuring a diverse array of street-cast people.

It is the first campaign for the brand from Portas since it was appointed to the account in February.

The spot will launch the brand’s new position, "Be you", which Gary Kibble, marketing director for Sainsbury’s Argos, said was based on "some rich customer insights that gives permission for the brand to be more active, empowering and inspiring."

Sainsbury's Argos is the unit of the Sainsbury's business incorporating its non-food brands, including Tu, Argos and Sainsbury's Home.

The creative director for the campaign was Zara Ineson. It was directed by Finn McGough through Knucklehead, and the media agency is PHD.

The ad is notable for featuring street cast people, rather than fashion models, who appear in familiar surroundings. Kibble called the campaign a "bold new step" for Tu.

"The brand has always followed the codes of high street clothing retailers with traditional fashion shoots," he said.

"We wanted to break those conventions and show that normal people look equally fashionable in our clothing as models. It’s all about personal choice and confidence and less about slavishly following the trend.

"The campaign is emotive, relatable and feel-good. It’s the opposite of a traditional, highly-polished fashion ad."

The brand was striving for a "bright, adventurous, upbeat and naturally stylish" image, he added.

Richard Danks, brand director at Portas, said the spot was "based on the philosophy that fashion isn’t the most important thing in your life – but it can give you confidence, change how you see yourself and make you feel good.

"It’s designed to empower customers to be themselves and express their unique individuality though their clothes."

The campaign is set to run until 4 December and will also include out of home, print, digital, in-store communications, content and social media.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

Added 40 hours ago

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

BRANDS
Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

Promoted

Added 41 hours ago

Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

MEDIA
'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

Promoted

September 03, 2017

'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

Promoted

August 30, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

MOST READ
TRENDING
Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute
Share September 01, 2017 Jeremy Lee

1 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Mother has been digging through the 80s film back catalogues again for its latest spot for Moneysupermarket.com.

Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

2 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

3 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

4 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

5 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

6 Disney and John Lewis to host Star Wars-themed bar

Share0 shares

7 Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand

Share0 shares

8 Gruppo Campari strikes comprehensive deal with WPP

Share0 shares

9 Warning lights are flashing amber about UK ad market

Share0 shares

10 O2 runs 'broken' billboards to show off screen replacement offer

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

5 Job description: Creative director

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

9 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares