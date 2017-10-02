Sally Hansen picks Chelsea Ladies footballer Aluko as global brand ambassador

The partnership, negotiated by Misha Sher, vice-president sport and entertainment at MediaCom, sees Aluko feature in Sally Hansen’s first ever global brand campaign, Self-Made Beauty.

The campaign takes place in "Shetopia" an imaginary world where stereotypical gender roles are reversed and women take the traditional power roles that men do.

The video, produced by Anomaly and directed by award-winning commercial and music video director, Natalie Rae champions self-made women.

It features several high-profile chief executives, advocates including Claire Wasserman, founder of the organisation Ladies Get Paid, Jessica Haggett, founder of an all-female motorcycle group, and Aluko.

Aluko, who has played 102 times for the England women's football team, was embroiled in controversy earlier this year over bullying claims against the squad's former head coach Mark Sampson.

The campaign also includes 15- to 20-second commercials that will be broadcast in over 50 countries where Sally Hansen operates. There is also a social element in which Sally Hansen is asking its followers what their #Shetopia is.

Commenting on the partnership, Aluko said: "I’m humbled that someone as inspirational and successful as Sally Hansen would choose me to feature in the brand’s global campaign, especially given the focus is on championing diversity and challenging stereotypes. These two topics are very close to my heart and I have always tried to use my own experiences to inspire other women."

The inspiration for this campaign started three years ago with the search for the brand's namesake, Jeremy Lowenstein, vice-president of global marketing, Sally Hansen said.

"The brand’s new platform of 'Self-made beauty' truly embodies the life and spirit of Sally Hansen, the founder. My hope is that this campaign empowers and inspires even more women to take beauty in their own hands, so that they, too, can create their best selves, them self, every single day," he said.