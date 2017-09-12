Samsung turns Samuel Beckett Bridge into playable harp

The activation, created by Guns or Knives, aimed to "push the boundaries of vision" and interplay this with technology.

Guns or Knives worked with developers at Make and Share to create a software that turns the bridge into an instrument through the Note 8 and an electrical harp. As music is played by harpist Aisling Ennis the corresponding cables are illuminated on the bridge.

The work is part of launching the "Do bigger things" campaign in Ireland.

Adam Crane, creative director at Guns or Knives, said: "We wanted to do the vision justice with a bigger-than-life idea that was relevant for the Irish audience. In approaching a project like this, we really had to get under the skin of the ‘Do bigger things’ platform before activating it for the local market.

"As a recognisable Irish symbol, the Samuel Beckett Bridge has drawn attention from brands before, but we were determined to make the public see it in a completely new light."