San Miguel's Rich List returns with tales of epic treehouses, urban beekeeping and origami architecture

The print supplement, which is being distributed in London today with the Evening Standard’s ES Magazine, features 20 individuals or collectives from around the world chosen because they are "rich in experience". A team of distributors will also hand out the supplement to commuters outside of London. The information is also available online.

The brand is also setting up a VR experience today at two station, London Kings Cross and Birmingham New Street, in which participants are transported to Zermatt in the Swiss Alps to experience life as climber and mountain runner Sunny Stroeer.

Supporting the publication, the brand is releasing a 60-second cinema ad, created by Pablo, featuring the "Treehouse masters", Takashi Kobayashi and team, who have created hundreds of elaborate and distinctive treehouses in the forests of Japan and feature on the list.

The ad was created by art director Nick Robinson and copywriter James Reynolds, and directed by Michelle Coomber through Squire. The media agency is OMD.

The Rich List was launched last night at an experiential event at Somerset House in London. The night included a sensory challenge experience, created by Fuse, based on the life experiences of blind explorer and Rich List nominee Miles Hilton-Barber, in which participants had to use their senses other than sight to navigate a low mountain obstacle course.

Other names on the Rich List include wire sculptor Kendra Haste, toxin artists Guy Riefler and John Sabraw, origami architect Kyla McCallum, and urban beekeepers Chris Barnes and Paul Webb.

Dharmesh Rana, senior brand manager for San Miguel, said: "With research continuing to show that people are increasingly valuing the importance of experiences over material possessions, it was really exciting to carry on our search for people who genuinely embody this trend.

"Their incredible stories have given us the opportunity to create a unique, documentary-based platform for San Miguel - one that we think will help us to stand out from our competitors."