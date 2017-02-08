Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Marie Curie: uses Saatchi & Saatchi for advertising and UM for media

Last week’s report by The Times found that brands were inadvertently advertised alongside extremist content by automated technology programmed to track users around the internet.

Today the newspaper reports that Sandals, the luxury holiday company, stopped running all of its digital ads last week and that it would not reinstate them until "all possible measures" had been taken to avoid a reoccurrence.

Marie Curie has also paused a "significant proportion" of its online advertising, The Times reports, while the University of Liverpool has also suspended its YouTube ads.

Jaguar Land Rover issued a statement on Friday that said it was "very concerned" with online ads being used on extremist sites and it had stopped all UK digital advertising until an investigation had been completed.

Ads for the Jaguar F-Pace appeared on YouTube next to a pro-Isis video that had been viewed more than 115,000 times, but have since been removed.