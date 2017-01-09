Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

Created by WCRS as part of an Engine team, the campaign’s video content consists of real footage shot on a range of devices – including portrait-oriented phone shots – portraying a wide array of colourful happenings.

It is reminiscent of videos created using '1 Second Everyday', the popular smartphone app that launched in 2013 and allows users to record one second of video every day and then chronologically edit them together into a single film.

The campaign's message is that prosperity is not a purely financial measurement, but is a product of life goals and experiences.

A 60-second TV spot launches this evening during The Voice on ITV and will be supported by digital out of home, VOD and social – which will include bespoke content for Snapchat.

Keith Moor, chief marketing officer at Santander, said: "Our new campaign signals a new approach to our communications. Not only are we explicitly talking about our purpose for the first time, we are taking a radical approach to how we deliver our message.

"By using warm, engaging, funny and real footage, we aim to showcase our purpose and the role Santander plays in people’s lives in a compelling and honest way."

The campaign was created by WCRS' Ben Brazier, Johnny Ruthven, Charlie Harris, and directed by Finn McGough through Knucklehead. Carat is handling the media planning and buying.

Billy Faithfull, executive creative director at WCRS, said: "Advertisers aren't always blessed with the ability to capture people's lives as they live them. We wanted moments that eschewed the hackneyed soft-focussed, pearly-white smiles of traditionally created content.

"Instead what we found was raw, honest and often funny and warm moments that people capture and share themselves every day. It makes for a refreshing expression of Santander's commitment to helping people prosper."