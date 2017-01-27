Sarah Sands to depart Evening Standard to edit BBC Today programme

After five years in the role, Sands will leave the newspaper later this year and will remain in post as editor until then.

A new editor will be appointed in "due course", the Evening Standard’s parent ESI Media said in a statement.

Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the Evening Standard, said: "The London Evening Standard has been a huge success under Sarah’s editorship, and she has been a vital part of the team since this company acquired the Standard in 2009. Sarah will leave with our very best wishes for the new role."