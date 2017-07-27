Saudi investor takes major stake in Independent

Sultan Muhammad Abuljadayel took a stake of between 25% and 50% in holding company Independent Digital News and Media, according to Middle East Eye.

Evgeny Lebedev, the owner of The Independent’s parent company ESI Media, now has a shareholding of below 50% in Independent Digital News and Media. Justin Byam Shaw, ESI’s chairman, also holds a significant stake in the business.

The company’s latest financial results showed a £1.7m pre-tax profit in the year to 2 October 2016, up 30.8% from, the previous year, while revenue was up 74.4% to £14.3m, according to Companies House filings reported by Middle East Eye.

Last year The Independent and Independent on Sunday titles went online-only, while sister title i was sold to Johnston Press.