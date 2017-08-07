Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Scandinavian fund takes stake in Johnston Press

A Norwegian newspaper owner has taken a minority stake in Johnston Press, the publisher of the i and regional newspapers.

i: this year's general election ad depicted Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a member of Kiss
i: this year's general election ad depicted Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a member of Kiss

Oslo-based investment fund Custos, the owner of free Swedish newspaper Metro, has taken a 5.14% stake in Johnston Press, it was revealed in a stock exchange filing.

Custos is now one of Johnston Press’s top six shareholders, according to The Telegraph which first reported this story. 

The company is controlled by Christen Ager-Hanssen, a Norwegian financier based in London.

Johnston Press acquired the i last year from Independent News and Media despite a track record of holding debt. 

In March the company reported that net debt was £146.1m, down 13.1% year on year, despite advertising revenue falling 17.7% in the last financial year.

Johnston Press was not immediately able to comment.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends
Share August 07, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Sainsbury's has confirmed that PHD has won its consolidated £115m media planning and buying account, ending the long-running drama over the account review.

Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

2 Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

Neymar in Gillette's Mach3 ad

3 The Neymar price tag deconstructed

Patricia McDonald

4 Management lessons from maternity leave

KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

5 KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

6 Sorrell: Snapchat is a 'flea on the elephant's backside'

Share0 shares

7 Three partners with Time Out London to offer binge-watching Netflix on the Thames

Share0 shares

8 Droga5 London wins Peroni ad business

Share0 shares

9 Google engineer sacked over anti-diversity memo

Share0 shares

10 Seven ads that escaped a ban

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Share0 shares