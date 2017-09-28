How Schweppes is appealing to 'experimenters' with a pop-up bar

The pop-up bar has opened for London Cocktail Week, allowing people to learn about the mixer's history.

Coca-Cola's marketing manager, Rosamond Brown, said that the cocktail making session celebrates the brand's "original alchemist" Jacob Schweppe, and appeals to an audience who "are experimenters".

As well as the alchemy session, guests are able to enter a secret room in which the brand is showcasing a new premium tonic called 1783.

Brown explained that this experience will "strike a ressonance" with both older and younger consumers as it will help teach them about the soft drink's history and "what the brand is all about".