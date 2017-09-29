Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Schweppes creates alchemy experience for London Cocktail Week

Schweppes, the soft drink brand owned by Coca-Cola, is creating a secret pop-up bar at London Cocktail Week encouraging people to find out about the world of alchemy.

The Schweppes Alchemy Bar will have a menu fill of "unconventional flavour pairings and cocktails spanning the periodic table".

People can also learn about the "science of cocktail making" as part of the Schweppes Laboratory Experience.

For this, they will be handed the keys to a hidden bar where they will take part in a cocktail-making session, and learn the "art of bottling bubbles". The recipes will be from Jacob Schweppe, who the brand says is the "original alchemist".

Guests will finish the experience in Schweppes' secret study with a new drink from the brand.

The experience is being brought to life with Smith & Sinclair and Tony Conigliaro, mixologist and drinks expert for Schweppes.

