Scooby-Doo fronts Halifax's latest ad

The ad, created by Adam & Eve/DDB, revives the formula of the cartoon heroes speaking to a branch manager who reveals Halifax offers, as was deployed with Top Cat (below) and the Flintstones last year.

The latest spot, which first aired on 8 January, sees Scooby and Shaggy escape the clutches of a mummy by racing into a Halifax branch, where they learn about its money back reward scheme.

It then cuts to a restaurant where, as the pair enjoy a pizza and are set to pay for the meal using a Halifax debit card, Scooby is confronted by a waiter who turns out to be the villain.

The ad was filmed in Halifax’s London Hanover branch, with the bank’s staff employed as extras. It was created by Jonathan John and David Mackersey at Adam & Eve/DDB and was directed by Dom and Nick through Outsider.

Greenhouse Group M, the dedicated media agency for Halifax’s owner, Lloyds Banking Group, handles the media planning and buying. Group M retained the then £80m account in 2015

Cathering Kehoe, managing director, group brands and marketing at Halifax, said: "The campaign is all about getting Halifax back to what it does best with advertising that gets talked about and engages customers.

"Scooby-Doo is such an iconic character and universally loved – the perfect character to demonstrate how we reward customers who bank with us."