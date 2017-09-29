Self-driving cars help pull BlackBerry back from the brink

BlackBerry: smartphones under the brand name are now made by TCL Communication

In the three months ending 31 August, the Canadian company – formerly called Research in Motion – recorded a net income of $19m (£14m), after it made a $372m loss last year.

Its revenues from software and services grew 34% to $185m – which accounts for more than three-quarters of its total income of $238m.

One area of growth for BlackBerry’s software sales is in self-driving cars. last week it signed a deal with UK auto parts supplier Delphi Automotive to provide the operating system for the self-driving car technology Delphi plans to start offering in 2019.

John Chen, executive chairman and chief executive of BlackBerry, said: "We achieved historical highs in total software and services revenue and gross margin, reflecting our complete transformation to a software company."

He added that the company’s "position as a market leader in security continues to strengthen."