Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Self-driving cars help pull BlackBerry back from the brink

BlackBerry, the once-prominent smartphone maker almost wiped out by Apple and Google, is making a comeback thanks to a strong performance in its software division, quarterly results show.

BlackBerry: smartphones under the brand name are now made by TCL Communication
BlackBerry: smartphones under the brand name are now made by TCL Communication

In the three months ending 31 August, the Canadian company – formerly called Research in Motion – recorded a net income of $19m (£14m), after it made a $372m loss last year.

Its revenues from software and services grew 34% to $185m – which accounts for more than three-quarters of its total income of $238m.

One area of growth for BlackBerry’s software sales is in self-driving cars. last week it signed a deal with UK auto parts supplier Delphi Automotive to provide the operating system for the self-driving car technology Delphi plans to start offering in 2019.

John Chen, executive chairman and chief executive of BlackBerry, said: "We achieved historical highs in total software and services revenue and gross margin, reflecting our complete transformation to a software company."

He added that the company’s "position as a market leader in security continues to strengthen."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Creating the future, together.

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

Creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

AGENCY
A new metric for FMCG marketers
Added 43 hours ago
Richie Kelly, CEO, Adimo

A new metric for FMCG marketers