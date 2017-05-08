Be On
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Selfridges asks young creatives how they make a home during turbulent times

Social video experts at Be On review "Home truths", the latest viral from Selfridges.

'Home truths' features four creatives making a home during turbulent times and provides a first person account of how it feels to be part of a community in today’s culture.

9.5/10

World famous department store Selfridges explores the concept of identity in its latest short film.

The spot is directed by Kathryn Ferguson, the woman behind "Incredible machines", a previous instalment from this series of videos that shine a light on diversity.

"Home truths" features four creatives making a home during turbulent times and provides a first person account of how it feels to be part of a community in today’s culture.

The video uses personal experiences to uncover the meaning behind the idea of "home", coming  at a time when immigration is top of the news agenda.

With Brexit negotiations making headlines daily and with the UK General Election fast approaching, the notion of Britishness is a hot topic. This is a subject matter that Selfridges isn’t shying away from, but it isn't alone. Fashion brands are becoming increasingly focused on promoting diversity within the industry. Take H&M’s " Close the loop" campaign as just one example. What each of these spots demonstrate, is an appreciation for the non-conventional, pride in diversity and a reluctance to accept stereotyping.

Director Kathryn Ferguson takes a positive stance on these topics, which isn't surprising given her previous work. In April last year, her spot for Selfridges tackled the complex issue of the male gaze, challenged contemporary notions of underwear and the way in which advertisers represent the female form.

Joining forces with Selfridges once again, this powerful duo aren’t showing any signs of relenting when it comes to putting diversity in the limelight.

"Home truths" speaks to a wide variety of individuals from varying backgrounds, genders, sexual orientation and ethnicities, demonstrating just how important it is to include all parties in the conversation. age.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win
Share May 08, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways has confirmed that it has appointed a WPP team to handle creative, media, social media and paid search for the airline.

Accenture buys The Monkeys

2 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

3 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

4 Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

5 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

6 The YouTube boycott that wasn't

Share0 shares

7 Dove's body-shaped bottles backfire

Share0 shares

8 No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

Share0 shares

9 Warner Music poaches Channel 4's Allison and Bovill

Share0 shares

10 Make mine a double Captain Morgan with a dash of Rio: trio of captains star in ad for rum brand

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

Share0 shares

Just published

Nigella explores perfect cuppa in McCann's debut Typhoo ad

Nigella explores perfect cuppa in McCann's debut Typhoo ad

Selfridges asks young creatives how they make a home during turbulent times

Selfridges asks young creatives how they make a home during turbulent times

Snap rolls out Max Reach for advertisers in the UK and France

Snap rolls out Max Reach for advertisers in the UK and France

Hyundai and Kia Motors ordered to recall 240,000 cars

Hyundai and Kia Motors ordered to recall 240,000 cars

BBH's chief strategy officer smashes pitches with a little help from her armoury of shoes

BBH's chief strategy officer smashes pitches with a little help from her armoury of shoes

More