Selfridges asks young creatives how they make a home during turbulent times

World famous department store Selfridges explores the concept of identity in its latest short film.

The spot is directed by Kathryn Ferguson, the woman behind "Incredible machines", a previous instalment from this series of videos that shine a light on diversity.

"Home truths" features four creatives making a home during turbulent times and provides a first person account of how it feels to be part of a community in today’s culture.

The video uses personal experiences to uncover the meaning behind the idea of "home", coming at a time when immigration is top of the news agenda.

With Brexit negotiations making headlines daily and with the UK General Election fast approaching, the notion of Britishness is a hot topic. This is a subject matter that Selfridges isn’t shying away from, but it isn't alone. Fashion brands are becoming increasingly focused on promoting diversity within the industry. Take H&M’s " Close the loop" campaign as just one example. What each of these spots demonstrate, is an appreciation for the non-conventional, pride in diversity and a reluctance to accept stereotyping.

Director Kathryn Ferguson takes a positive stance on these topics, which isn't surprising given her previous work. In April last year, her spot for Selfridges tackled the complex issue of the male gaze, challenged contemporary notions of underwear and the way in which advertisers represent the female form.

Joining forces with Selfridges once again, this powerful duo aren’t showing any signs of relenting when it comes to putting diversity in the limelight.

"Home truths" speaks to a wide variety of individuals from varying backgrounds, genders, sexual orientation and ethnicities, demonstrating just how important it is to include all parties in the conversation.