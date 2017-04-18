Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Launching next month, the limited edition packs will also feature a unique code that can be entered on the brand’s website, for the chance to win a holiday for four to the destination of the winner’s choice – with a winner drawn every day from 10 May to 9 July.

The destination names featured on packs will include Hawaii, Bali, Ibiza, Miami and Barbados.

The promotion will be supported by digital out of home, social media, PR, influencer activity, and the UK launch of Coke’s latest ad, "Pool boy", which was created by Buenos Aires agency Santos. The ad will debut on TV and in cinemas on 19 May.

Aedamar Howlett, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "'Share a Coke' was a global phenomenon which took product personalisation to the next level. The 2014 campaign earned a number of awards and mass-scale engagement with our customers online and in-store.

"This year, we are building on its success by reminding people in the UK why Coke makes summer more special; while giving them the opportunity to share a Coke with loved ones in some of the most desirable locations across the world."