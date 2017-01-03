SheSays elects Casey Bird as first president

Bird already led events for SheSays in London

Bird, a freelance creative, will lead the organisation this year with a focus on events about building creative confidence and helping women grow their businesses.

Prior to her appointment she led SheSays events at Shoreditch House in London and helped rebuild its mentor scheme, Who’s Your Momma.

SheSays will elect a new president each year from among its board members.

Bird said: "It’s an honour to help lead SheSays in 2017. Our industry is thriving right now and times are definitely changing. I want to help push women, and creativity forward in our industry through everything we're doing this year."

SheSays was founded 10 years ago and has 40,000 members globally. London is its largest chapter with more than 5,200 members.

Laura Jordan Bambach, creative partner at Mr President and co-founder of SheSays, said: "Casey has been a committed member of the core team for many years, and this new role is well deserved recognition of her contribution to growing the numbers of women in creative roles, and supporting the advancement of female creativity."