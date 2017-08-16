Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Shortlist Media creates group publisher role for Holt

Shortlist Media, the publisher of ShortList and Stylist, has appointed Hearst's Georgina Holt to the newly-created role of group publishing director across all brands.

Shortlist Media creates group publisher role for Holt

Holt (above) has joined after two years into a second spell at Hearst and had only been appointed last October as publisher for Cosmopolitan.

At Shortlist Media, she has been tasked with developing commercial opportunites across all platforms, comprising print, digital video and experiential.

Holt will also be expected to bring about the company’s aim of increasing content campaigns to make up 50% of overall revenue for the business.

She will be reunited with Ella Dolphin, who left Hearst last year to become Shortlist Media chief executive. Hearst meanwhile, has restructured its commercial teams this year under new chief executive James Wildman.

Holt's role is seen by the company as instrumental in cementing the new Shortlist Media business model, specifically focused on the influence of the "Met Set" audience and the power of its brands to inspire action.

The publisher has coined the term "Met Set" to describe people who engage and influence their friends, with Shortlist and Stylist aiming to fuel this behaviour.   

Holt rejoined Hearst in July 2015 as commercial strategy director, before being made Cosmopolitan publisher in October 2016.  

She has over 15 years of industry experience having previously been head of strategy at Telegraph Media Group, head of creative and partnerships for Storm Digital at Clear Channel, and group advertising director at Hearst.

Owen Wyatt, managing director, commercial, at Shortlist Media, said: "The group publishing director role will be critical for us as we build on the momentum we have enjoyed this year, driven by our investment in smart digital products, brilliant video production and events. 

"At a time of such rapid change and growth for the company, Georgina’s brilliant relationships across the industry and passion for our direction made her the perfect choice."

 

 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
Chris Tung, chief marketing officer of Alibaba Group, speaks at Cannes Lions

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

One click away: Alibaba's data marketing suite

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

August 16, 2017

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

Promoted

August 15, 2017

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

AGENCY
From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

Promoted

August 15, 2017
digital

From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

MOST READ
TRENDING
Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom
Share August 15, 2017 Emily Tan & James Page

1 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Consumers are so well-informed by their online research they no longer feel a need to visit car showrooms, which is a problem for Audi.

Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

2 Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

3 PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

4 'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

5 Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

6 Group M rolls out viewability standards globally

Share0 shares

7 Always '#LikeAGirl' returns to fight girls' fear of failure

Share0 shares

8 Didn't they learn from Walkers? National Lottery campaign with British Athletics hijacked

Share0 shares

9 Why brands will welcome Amazon's challenge to Google and Facebook

Share0 shares

10 Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

8 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares