Shortlist Media creates group publisher role for Holt

Holt (above) has joined after two years into a second spell at Hearst and had only been appointed last October as publisher for Cosmopolitan.

At Shortlist Media, she has been tasked with developing commercial opportunites across all platforms, comprising print, digital video and experiential.

Holt will also be expected to bring about the company’s aim of increasing content campaigns to make up 50% of overall revenue for the business.

She will be reunited with Ella Dolphin, who left Hearst last year to become Shortlist Media chief executive. Hearst meanwhile, has restructured its commercial teams this year under new chief executive James Wildman.

Holt's role is seen by the company as instrumental in cementing the new Shortlist Media business model, specifically focused on the influence of the "Met Set" audience and the power of its brands to inspire action.

The publisher has coined the term "Met Set" to describe people who engage and influence their friends, with Shortlist and Stylist aiming to fuel this behaviour.

Holt rejoined Hearst in July 2015 as commercial strategy director, before being made Cosmopolitan publisher in October 2016.

She has over 15 years of industry experience having previously been head of strategy at Telegraph Media Group, head of creative and partnerships for Storm Digital at Clear Channel, and group advertising director at Hearst.

Owen Wyatt, managing director, commercial, at Shortlist Media, said: "The group publishing director role will be critical for us as we build on the momentum we have enjoyed this year, driven by our investment in smart digital products, brilliant video production and events.

"At a time of such rapid change and growth for the company, Georgina’s brilliant relationships across the industry and passion for our direction made her the perfect choice."