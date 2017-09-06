Promoted
Show us your #LISTENINGFACE

What does your listening face look like? FleishmanHillard Fishburn's new brand campaign shines a light on the business value of really listening to others.

Do you have an intense, concentrated look, or do you go for an encouraging smile? Whether you gasp, stare, nod or shrug, everyone has their own expression of engagement when they listen – and it’s a beautiful thing.

Today, listening seems to be a lost art – but you can’t really blame anyone for that. A by-product of the digital age is an erosion of our attention spans thanks to the volume of information coming at us all the time, from everything.

That’s why we’ve created #LISTENINGFACE – a campaign to show our commitment to each other and hearing what our colleagues and clients have to say. By giving people the chance to put their ideas forward, and discover how they aspire to develop and where their passions lie, we believe an agency can push through the noise and be heard – not just noticed.

To get a better idea of where we’re coming from, our award winning film-maker, Marc Hoyler, has made a film that captures the quirks and listening faces of our staff. 

Take a look and let us know what you think – we’re all ears…

 

 

 

