Skittles strikes the wrong cord with Mother's Day ad

That's not a typo in the headline; Ad Nut was using a terrible pun to give you a giggle. You'll need it if you watch the profoundly icky ad above, which Skittles has pulled following an unsurprising backlash.

The ad was created by DDB Chicago.

Now granted, this particular candy brand is not averse to taking risks with its marketing, which is generally commendable. For example witness two potentially gross examples from recent years, below. Both are among the most popular clips on the brand's YouTube page. They manage to approach—but not go over—the line that the Mother's Day ad not only crossed but stomped and spat upon while it was doing so.

Actually, Ad Nut is more disgusted that Skittles is trying to pretend the ad and its backlash didn't happen than by the ad itself. There's no mention of the controversial clip on any of the brand's many social-media channels at this point. Seeing as it created a fair amount of media coverage before the brand pulled it, a short, simple apology would seem to be a wise move.

Ad Nut can almost but not quite forgive the brand thanks to this Tumblr post, which shows that at least someone there has some taste.

By the way, hitting a note of weird is not that uncommon in candy advertising. Take for example this Rio Mints ad from Hong Kong, which involves a purple, nipple-licking llama (giraffe?) and made our list of the most perplexing ads of 2014.

