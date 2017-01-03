Skoda signs up Bradley Wiggins for three-year partnership

Bradley Wiggins: signs deal with Škoda

Wiggins will appear in Škoda’s new UK brand campaign, to be launched in early February across TV, cinema, digital and print.

The TV ad was filmed in December in the Lake District, and saw Wiggins put through his paces against the Škoda Superb Estate.

The business that became Škoda started life in 1985 as a bicycle manufacturer, Laurin & Klement. The brand’s involvement in cycling today includes sponsorship of the Tour de France, Tour of Britain and The Women's Tour, and as vehicle partner to RideLondon.