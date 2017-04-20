Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky picks Adam & Eve/DDB for sports brief

Sky has appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to handle its sports account after a competitive pitch process.

Sky picks Adam & Eve/DDB for sports brief

The broadcaster kicked off the review in February. It approached shops as it planned to review its customer packages for Sky Sports.

Sky's TV customers pay £49.50 a month for the Sky Sports bundle, which includes the standard package.

The sports TV market is becoming tougher for broadcasters to stand out in. Sky has faced greater competition against BT Sport, with which it shares the Premier League rights. Earlier this year BT also renewed its exclusive three-year deal for the Champions League.

Virgin Media has also upped its game with a campaign calling for match tickets to be capped at £20.

Adam & Eve/DDB began working with Sky last year after being appointed to handle digital and social for Sky Mobile. The pay-TV giant's agency roster also includes Brothers & Sisters, FCB Inferno and WCRS.

Sky did not respond to Campaign’s requests for comment. Adam & Eve/DDB declined to comment.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign
Share
April 20, 2017 Simon Gwynn

1 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Carlsberg has hired Mads Mikkelsen, star of Casino Royale and TV series Hannibal, to feature in the lager brand's new campaign, "The Danish Way".

Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

2 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

3 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

4 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

5 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

6 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

7 Twitter compares Starbucks' #unicornfrappuccino to poop of Squatty Potty unicorn

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Share0 shares

9 Why T-Mobile is teaming up with Gorillaz to tear down the walls between the virtual world and reality

Share0 shares

10 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

7 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

8 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

9 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Halls reviews pan-European account

Halls reviews pan-European account

Sky picks Adam & Eve/DDB for sports brief

Sky picks Adam & Eve/DDB for sports brief

CMA picks global Reed marketer for MD as Hill departs

CMA picks global Reed marketer for MD as Hill departs

My Media Week: Jon Mew, IAB UK

My Media Week: Jon Mew, IAB UK

More