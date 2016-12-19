Sky and Warner team up on Lego Batman-themed broadband spot

The four ads introduce Sky’s Tech Team, which help solve customers’ broadband issues.

Lego Batman, voiced by US comedy actor Will Arnett, finds himself running into broadband problems during the ads, until the Tech Team turns up to help out. The ads launch ahead of the release of the Lego Batman Movie, due on 9 February.

The ads were created by Adam Claridge, Adam Ronan, Hayden Rogers and Anne Marie Burrows at WCRS, and directed by Jon Saunders through Passion Pictures. They will launch on 28 December.