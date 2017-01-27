Sky's plans to go dish-free confirm industry's OTT destiny

Spotted by Campaign's sister publication, Stuff, the broadcaster plans to roll out the change in 2018.

"Sky's announcement that is to offer their television subscription - without a satellite dish - for the first time confirms that over-the-top (OTT) will be the delivery mechanism of the future for the TV industry," Rob Hodgkinson, chief operating officer of streaming service,TVPlayer, told Campaign. "Indeed, in 2017, we expect the industry to move away from discussions around how TV is delivered (satellite vs OTT). OTT is clearly the future."

According to The Guardian, Sky's move is aimed at stemming customer defection to rivals such as BT.

The pay-TV broadcaster saw an 18% drop in profits for its UK business in the second half if 2016 amid a sharp rise in Premier League rights costs.

The broadcaster is also embroiled in a row with Discovery after the latter accused Sky of refusing to pay a fair price for its portfolio of channels, is being paid less by Sky than ten years ago and that "enough is enough".

Sky in its turn has hit back at Discovery's falling viewership numbers in a public statement and on Twitter.