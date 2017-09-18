Ben Bold
Smyle 'smashes' annual turnover target 6 months early

Smyle Group is anticipating a 40% growth in turnover to £24m for the financial year to March 2018 thanks to new client wins, activations at the likes of Mobile World Congress and additional business from existing clients.

Rick Stainton, Smyle Group's managing director
The events agency has upgraded its annual revenue forecast close to halfway through its financial year ending 31 March 2018. At the start of the year, it was budgeting for modest growth and a turnover target of £19m.

The company said new clients, "notably across experiential projects at a number of public cultural and sporting events"; activations at MWC and the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin; and a major US conference had contributed to £22m in confirmed business for this year, "smashing the annual target after only six months".

The group has made various investments into the business, including funding a 25% increase in staff and a new office in Florida, and is expanding its Hertford HQ, doubling its capacity to around 30,000 square feet.

Rick Stainton, Smyle’s managing director, said: "This forecast upgrade on what 2017 is likely to deliver is pure testament to our amazing clients and our whole team’s consistent best in class commitment to delivering excellence for them.

"They are making Smyle Group stronger by the day and underlining clear progress on our mission to be the best creative agency in our industry."

This summer Smyle refreshed the branding of Pumphouse Productions, a live events and production agency it bought in 2015. It also launched Smyle.tv for its Smyle Moving Image division.

