Snap signs up measurement partners to help marketers justify spend

Snap has launched a marketing mix modelling (MMM) partner programme that includes tie-ups with Neustar Marketshare, Analytics Partners, MMA and Nielsen.

Snap signs up measurement partners to help marketers justify spend

Snap made its debut on the stock market in March, since when the tech company has been fighting to prove its value to marketers and shareholders.

After an optimistic first day of trading, events have taken a less positive turn. In May, Snap's shares took a dive after the company reported a $2.21bn (£1.71bn) net loss in its first earnings report as a public company.

The MMM partner programme is aimed at helping marketers justify their spend on Snapchat. These partnerships bring the measurement solutions available on Snapchat up to 15, including Moat, Oracle Data Cloud, Millward Brown, Innovid, Sizmek and Doubleclick. 

In a statement published on its website, Snap wrote: "We’re encouraging transparency across platforms by partnering with Moat on a viewability score." It continued: "This is why in the last quarter, 55 cents of every dollar spent had third-party measurement attached to it."

Snap has also improved its location measurement offering Snap to Store, which shows advertisers what types of Snapchatters (by lifestyle category) visit their stores. 

Return on advertising spend (ROAS)

Snapchat also shared some of the results of research by its new measurement partners. 

According to Neustar, Snapchat's average ROAS for a movie-release campaign is $14.33, which it claims is more than five times the industry average.

The platform also drove an average ROAS of $4.76 for carbonated soft-drink campaigns, which is more than five times the category average.

In nine campaigns measured by Placed, Snapchat drove an average ROAS of $10.76 for restaurants, which is nearly three times the category average.

Online to offline sales

Analysis by Oracle Data Cloud and Nielsen Catalina shows that 83% of 59 offline sales campaigns on Snapchat drove a sales lift.

In seven retail campaigns measured by Nielsen Buyer Insights, the average sales lift (in total spend per household) driven by Snapchat was 7.0%.

In 20 restaurant, retail, and movie-release campaigns measured by Placed, the average visitation lift was 9.5%. 

The rise of the 48-shit poster
July 31, 2017 Paul Burke

Outdoor ads used to be great. So what happened? Paul Burke investigates.

Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

Amazon launches global media review

3 Amazon launches global media review

The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

4 The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

5 Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

6 Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

7 When office banter becomes racist

8 Audi's 'Test drive' is a remarkable feat of reverse psychology

9 Axa reviews UK comms and marketing agency briefs

10 Net-A-Porter's global autumn-winter 2017 campaign forecasts five trends

Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

7 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

9 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

10 Hearts & Science chief wields baton of change

