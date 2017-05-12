Snapchat now allows brands to sponsor its World Lens AR feature

The feature, launched in April, uses the phone's rear camera to display an alternate world brimming with rainbows and flowers.

It is also now available in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.

Snapchat's sponsored programme is launching with a US-based campaign by Warner Bros for the film, Everything, Everything.

Brands that are next lined up to work with Snapchat in the US are: Netflix (for Glow), Dunkin' Donuts, and Glidden Paint.

Snapchat will have four types of Sponsored World Lens options for advertisers to choose from:

Floating 2D or 3D objects – such as adding an object to the AR landscape Action-based – triggered when consumers look at or tap an AR object Environmental – floating lights or ambience, for example Interaction – such as the organic 'Princess' game in Snapchat

Advertisers can purchase World Lenses as an upgrade to the standard face-camera, Sponsored Lens.

Launching only in the US today, but expected to be pushed out to the UK soon 'Audience Lenses' and 'Smart Geofilters'.

Audience lenses allows brands to target their sponsored lenses to specific audiences on Snapchat and Smart Geofilters automatically adds location, and other real-time info to the Sponsored Geofilter lens.