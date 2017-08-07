Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Snapchat isn't dying, but its stock is still overvalued

Snap's second quarter results continue to disappoint Wall Street but analysts believe the platform still has promise.

Snapchat isn't dying, but its stock is still overvalued

Last night, Snap reported revenues of $181.67m (£140m), that while up 153% year on year, were less than expected by a Thomson Reuters estimate of $186.2m. The company posted a net loss of $443.09m.  

Brian Wieser, senior research analyst at Pivotal Research Group, however, said the revenues were "decent".  "Costs were higher than we expected, but then so too was usage, coinciding with the company’s Map product launch," he added.

However, Wieser maintains that Snap’s stock has been overvalued since its IPO and needs to come down to $9 per share.

From an advertising standpoint, Snap has shown solid and stable growth, experts agreed.

"WPP’s announcement that it will spend $200m on Snap, while significantly behind their spend on Facebook and Google, is a clear indication that Snap holds huge potential for marketers," Yuval Ben-Itzhak, chief executive at Socialbakers, said.

Like-for-like advertising has increased by 142% year-on-year, agreed Wieser. "This is important as one of the areas of concern we have picked up on from our industry contacts is that there are many marketers who may spend some money with Snap on a trial basis, but eventually stop spending with them," he noted.

Further, the launch of Maps has increased time spent on the platform, Wieser continued.

Snap needs to shift investor attention away from user growth and provide greater transparency into their engagement metrics and TV show efforts, Jitendra Waral, senior research analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said. "User growth argument is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain in the face of rising competition."

User growth will continue to slow for Snapchat as long as Facebook continues to "attack" its platform, Waral added. Focusing on engagement though may help as "younger audiences and a push into exclusive millennial-focused TV shows remain bright spots for the company". 

There is a need for Snap to demonstrate to marketers that advertising on the platform will increase awareness and engagement with their target audiences to see the user growth they need to remain competitive, Ben-Itzhak added.

To stay competitive, Snap has to turn its acquisitions of Looksery, Bitstrips, Scan.me and Zenly into innovations that will generate revenue, and quickly, Ben-Itzhak explained. "These are all technologies without large user bases and with no revenue stream. Snap needs to demonstrate that it can turn these investments into revenue."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends
Share August 07, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Sainsbury's has confirmed that PHD has won its consolidated £115m media planning and buying account, ending the long-running drama over the account review.

Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

2 Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

Patricia McDonald

3 Management lessons from maternity leave

Sir Martin Sorrell

4 Sorrell: Snapchat is a 'flea on the elephant's backside'

Three partners with Time Out London to offer binge-watching Netflix on the Thames

5 Three partners with Time Out London to offer binge-watching Netflix on the Thames

6 Channel 4 promotes Tonge to creative chief

Share0 shares

7 Droga5 London wins Peroni ad business

Share0 shares

8 Seven ads that escaped a ban

Share0 shares

9 Google engineer sacked over anti-diversity memo

Share0 shares

10 P&G global adspend falls to 11-year low after digital cuts

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Share0 shares