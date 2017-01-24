Gurjit Degun
Snapchat launches annual filters for UK brands

Snapchat, the photo sharing app, is allowing brands in the UK to make use of its filters for a year.

The annual plan geofilters means that businesses can "own" the space around their properties for a year. Previously, this was limited to one month.

Different filters appear on a user’s app when they are in a particular area, such as landmarks. They can take a photo and overlay the different branded filters.

Brands can map out location and come up with creative filters that people can make use of.

Snapchat claims the new plan has better rates, starting at £500. The final price is determined by the location, space and time.

Other features include creative swap tools through which brands can align different filters depending with their campaigns.

Whereas Snapchat and its quickly-disappearing 'snaps' earned the platform a reputation as a "sexting" app, features such as filters have enabled it to appeal to mainstream advertisers through sponsorship opportunies. Last year, UK advertisers sponsoring Lenses and filters included Burberry, Nationwide, Virgin Media and EE

McDonald’s was the first brand to make use of branded filters in June 2015.

