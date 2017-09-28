Snapchat opens up its AR lenses to advertisers

The launch was announced today at Advertising Week New York by Imran Khan, Snap's chief strategy officer.

One of the first brands to use this new feature was Warner Bros who used it to create a 3D Blade Runner "Spinner" car.

Snapchat's 3D World Lenses have been popular with its userbase since it launched in April this year. According to the platform it's most popular has been the Dancing Hot Dog which has been viewed more than 2 billion times on Snapchat.

According to Snapchat its Sponsored World Lenses (not 3D) which was launched in May, has been an effective advertising medium. The company reported that, on average, campaigns with Lenses drive a 19.7 point lift in ad awareness, a 6.4 point lift in brand awareness, and a 3.4 point lift in action intent.