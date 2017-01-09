Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Campaign understands that Snap is looking to create UK-specific activity that will include outdoor and digital.

Will Scougal, Snap UK’s head of creative strategy, is believed to have contacted creative agencies. He joined the company in November 2015 from Twitter UK, where he was head of brand strategy. Scougal also has agency experience from stints at Resonate, Good Relations and Mischief.

A Snap spokeswoman told Campaign that Snap frequently speaks to agencies due to the nature of its projects, but that no pitch is out for tender. The company did not disclose whether it had also opened talks with media planning and buying agencies.

This week, Snap announced that it was making the UK its non-US hub in recognition of the strength of its creative industries and because many advertisers are based in Britain.

Snap UK has more than 75 staff and is led by general manager Claire Valoti.