Emily Tan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Snapchat has removed Al-Jazeera from its app in Saudi Arabia

Snapchat has blocked Al-Jazeera's Discover publisher channel in Saudi Arabia because the authorities claimed it violated local laws.

Snapchat has removed Al-Jazeera from its app in Saudi Arabia

This move is linked to Qatar's ongoing dispute with  Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE after the four countries cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, reported the BBC

Saudi Arabia has demanded that the Qatar government shut down the network altogether as one of the 13 conditions under which it would remove sanctions against the country.

A statement from a Snapchat spokesperson to the BBC said that the platform makes an effort to comply with local laws. 

This move from Snapchat indicates an inclination for the platform to comply with local restrictions, contrasting with Google's stance in China. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

Promoted

September 15, 2017

Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

MEDIA
The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

Promoted

September 15, 2017

The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

Promoted

September 14, 2017

How to beat short-termism

MEDIA
dmexco17: Industry meets at Campaign party

Promoted

September 14, 2017

dmexco17: Industry meets at Campaign party

MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

2 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

3 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

4 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

Publicis London's new creatives (L-R): Porto, Bold, Bustani

5 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

6 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

Share0 shares

7 Absolut issues creative call to arms for a better world

Share0 shares

8 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares

9 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

10 Adam & Eve's £110m earn-out deal puts a premium on cultural impact

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

5 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares