Snapchat wants to paint your world with rainbows and flowers

To use, launch the app, and while snapping with the rear-facing camera, tap the screen to find the lenses.

The 3D elements are spatially aware and can be placed in the world, allowing users to walk around them to examine them from all angles.

Available lenses include happy rainbows, crying clouds, flower-seeds you can hurl Angry-Bird style that bloom when they land, and 3D text. Snapchat plans to update available experiences daily.

Snap has not disclosed its plans for including advertising into this new platform.