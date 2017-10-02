Sobral leaves R/GA London

R/GA said Sobral departed four months ago to "pursue opportunities outside of the UK".

Sobral joined R/GA in 2013 to manage the creative output of the London office alongside former vice-presidents and executive creative directors James Temple and George Prest.

R/GA promoted Temple to executive vice-president and chief creative officer, EMEA, this year. He is now leading creative for London and the region.

Prest left last year to join David Jones’ You & Mr Jones.

Prior to R/GA Sobral was the co-founder and executive creative director of The Mill Creative, which he joined in 2010. He also served as associate creative director at AKQA, working on the Nike account.