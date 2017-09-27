How Social Chain gained 24 million impressions for Sky Bet

Background

In May 2017, Social Chain was tasked with creating noise and awareness around the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs by creating bespoke and engaging fan videos on Facebook, as well as distributing and amplifying content on Twitter.

The ultimate goal of the campaign was to engage with the core football audience and place Sky Bet at the heart of the event.

Execution

Social Chain created a number of activations and a social-first video series that went through the eyes of the fans to capture the spirit of this year’s competition.

Working closely with one of the world’s largest sports publishers, Sporf, we began our search for four fans from each team.

Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Fulham, and Reading: all clubs who have all enjoyed stints in the top flight of English football, all desperate to return.

To kick things off, Social Chain launched a series of Instagram Stories on Sporf which celebrated the Play-Offs' most agonising and ecstasy-filled moments.

This initial activity generated 6 million impressions and over 4 million video views, thus increasing Sky Bet’s share of voice.

Then, the second part of the campaign was launched. A prize giveaway hosted on Twitter.

Using three "Social Chain thunderclaps" (Tweeting from multiple accounts simultaneously to inspire trends), the initiative resulted in 5 million impressions 100,000 engagements, and 4,000 uses of the #AGONYORECSTASY, along with six very happy football fans.

For the Play-Offs, Social Chain took to the stands to document the agony and ecstasy of the games through interviews, crowd footage, and reaction shots.

The teams' presence on the ground and online content enabled SkyBet to stay front mind throughout the competition and leading up to the final showdown at Wembley.

For the final on 29 May, the team was there to capture the emotions throughout the penalty shootout between Huddersfield Town and Reading. The final video resulted in 3 million video views and close to 98,000 engagements.

Results

Social listening company, Tubular Insights, later revealed that Social Chain’s final video had beaten the SportsBible, Manchester United, and Manchester City to become the highest ranking/most watched sponsored video in the sports category over a three-month period.

Overall, the entire campaign, including its "Through the eyes of the fans" activations and competition, recorded 24 million impressions and 254,776 engagements.