Sodastream hits back at bottled water industry after ASA ruling

SodaStream's chief executive has rebuffed the ASA's decision to censure its Game of Thrones-inspired ad, calling its use of the f-word a "small crime" compared to the environmental impact of plastic bottles.

Thor Bjornsson: in character as Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane

The watchdog yesterday ruled that the ad, which parodies a scene from the HBO fantasy drama, was inappropriately targeted on YouTube, due to the use of the phrase "fuck plastic bottles".

But the home-carbonation brand was vindicated after the ASA gave the the green light to the ad’s messaging, despite complaints from bottled water industry body the Natural Hydration Council.

Sodastream chief executive Daniel Birnbaum said: "The use of 'offensive language' is a small crime compared to the devastation caused by the bottled water industry every single day.

"These plastic bottles are polluting our planet, poisoning our parks, rivers and oceans and even contributing to the extinction of certain species. At SodaStream we speak for the dolphins who don’t much care for the cleanliness of our language, but care very much for the cleanliness of our seas.

"We would like to hear what the brands behind single-use plastic bottles, and the Natural Hydration Council have to say to the dolphins, and explain their disastrous conduct towards planet Earth in the name of greed."

M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London
0 shares

0 shares

0 shares

0 shares

0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
0

0

0

0

0 shares

0 shares

0 shares

0 shares

0 shares

Trinity Mirror print ad revenue falls another 19% on anniversary of The New Day's demise

Marketing Leader of the Year 2017

Sodastream hits back at bottled water industry after ASA ruling

This election is not a battle of equals

Fetch broadens creative and UX arms to become full-service digital shop

