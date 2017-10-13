Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sonos creates large 3D lips mural in Shoreditch

Sonos has created a large mural of 3D lips in Shoreditch to promote its voice-activated speaker SonosOne.

The activation is part of a wider global campaign that launched last week around the smart speaker.

Sonos enlisted the help of Amplify and collaborated with renowned Shoreditch-based graffiti street artist and typographer Roid to create the artwork.

The 3D lips are to show that the SonosOne "is the first speaker that people can talk to, thus helping people interact with home audio in a much more accessible way that fits into their lives".

The mural has been painted onto the Rich Mix building in east London, which is popular with "modern cultural explorers and music lovers".

