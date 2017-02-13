Promoted
Spotify for Brands
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Sound advice: How to reach new audiences through streaming audio

Audio streaming is reaching audiences in places that video can't go - it's time to get your message into people's ears

Streaming media is now well and truly mainstream – but it’s time to stop thinking of it as a homogenous mass. The different types of media we stream, and the ways in which we stream them, are creating new opportunities to connect with audiences – and to better understand them.

Nearly half the online population now streams entertainment content on a weekly basis, according to research by GroupM and Spotify – but what’s most interesting is how audiences are consuming different types of streaming media. 60 per cent of music streamers are listening on mobile devices, compared with 40 per cent of TV and movie streamers – and they’re listening to audio in places that video simply doesn’t penetrate.

For example, commuters are five times more likely to stream audio content than TV or video. When you’re working out, you’re 3.5 times more likely to be listening to content than watching it. And when you need to concentrate, the last thing you want is to be distracted – so it’s not surprising that three times as many people who are focusing listen to audio rather than watching video.

Find out how you can use the power of audio to get your message across here (courtesy of Spotify)

Audio is a particularly evocative medium. Podcasts directly address the listener, as Lea Thau, host and producer of the podcast Strangers (Radiotopia and KCRW) points out: "People actually listen…you are talking right inside someone’s head."

Music builds an even more emotive connection, with studies revealing that people use music to regulate their moods and emotions. Streaming audio offers insights into why listeners have picked the tracks they’ve chosen, too; the 1.6 million followers of Spotify’s Dance Workout playlist are likely feeling very different to the 380,000 who are listening to Breakup Songs. Where social media enables people to present their public face to the world, music creates a more personal, intimate bond with listeners. "There is a really strong connection between music and experiences," says cognitive neuroscientist Amy Belfi. "Music can take us back into a specific moment and cause us to feel all the emotions we were feeling then."

The good news for brands is that many streaming audio listeners are expecting to hear advertising alongside their music and spoken word content. While many services offer a paid, ad-free tier for subscribers, ad-supported free options are also available. An estimated 15 per cent of the internet-using population is currently streaming music weekly using free services – going up to 20 per cent in mature streaming markets like Sweden and the US. It’s not surprising, then, that the music streaming ad revenue opportunity is worth $1.5 billion today – and it’s expected to reach at least $7 billion by 2030. The market for contextually-relevant, emotive and intimate advertising on audio is here – and it’s growing.

Three ways brands can use the power of audio to reach consumers

Build intimate, one-to-one connections with consumers

Audio has 100 per cent share of voice, and audiences are primed to listen – so think about how you can use native content and dynamic creative to reach them.

Target moods and activities

Correlating data such as time of day, location and playlist titles, it’s possible to gauge listeners’ moods, whether they’re working out, concentrating or getting ready to go out. Use this to direct targeted advertising that builds emotional connections.

Consider how people are listening

Listening in the car, on mobile devices and on smart speakers are very different activities and demand different types of messaging. Think about whether you’re addressing people directly, through their headphones, or making up part of the "background noise" as they drive, cook dinner or relax.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims
Share February 13, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Jaguar Land Rover has suspended all its digital advertising in the UK following last week's investigation by The Times which named the company among brands which unwittingly funded terror groups.

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

2 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

3 Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

4 Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

5 Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

6 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares

7 How Domino's and Crispin Porter & Bogusky transformed the pizza chain into a tech company

Share0 shares

8 Dunnhumby chief Simon Hay steps down

Share0 shares

9 Protein World's Khloe Kardashian leotard ad spurs fresh criticism

Share0 shares

10 Sandals and Marie Curie join online ads freeze after 'terror funding' claims

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

5 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

6 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

Share0 shares

Just published

Kraft confirms merger talks with Unilever

Kraft confirms merger talks with Unilever

The luxury fashion brands that are winning with UK millennials

The luxury fashion brands that are winning with UK millennials

Body Shop 'won't advertise' in Daily Mail due to editorial stance

Body Shop 'won't advertise' in Daily Mail due to editorial stance

Dave Dye departs JWT as head of art

Dave Dye departs JWT as head of art

Vodafone talks up superior signal reliability in first campaign by O&M

Vodafone talks up superior signal reliability in first campaign by O&M

More