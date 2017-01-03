Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Created in-house by Specsavers Creative, "Boiler" first airs tomorrow night during the debut of The Voice on ITV. Shot on location in Provence, It depicts a visually-impaired repairman turning up to drain a faulty boiler, but tragically emptying a cask of vintage wine instead.

The ad was created by copywriter Richard James and art director Naomi Bishop, and directed by Daniel Kleinman through Rattling Stick. The media agency is Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Specsavers last worked with Kleinman on its 2012 ad, "Sauna", featuring Gordon Ramsay.

Sixty-, 40- and 30-second versions of the ad will be shown on TV and in cinemas, supported by digital activations.

Specsavers’ creative director, Graham Daldry, said: "Because last January’s blockbuster, 'Fawlty Car', became Adwatch’s second best-liked TV commercial of 2016, it’s a tough act to follow.

"But with the absolute master of cinematic and comedic storytelling – Danny Kleinman – on board, we’re confident 'Boiler' will keep up the momentum of the Should’ve strapline. Now in its 15th year, it’s clear the line has well and truly stood the test of time."