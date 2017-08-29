Omar Oakes
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Zuzanna Gierlinska has joined Spotify as head of programmatic for Europe as the music streaming service aims to become a leading programmatic company.

Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Gierlinska will be responsible for leading Spotify’s programmatic efforts across Europe as the company moves from direct ad sales to a programmatic-first business, working with the US programmatic team led by Brian Adams who joined in March as vice-president of technology

She will be based in the Spotify London office and report to Marco Bertozzi, the vice-president of sales for Europe, who joined the company from Publicis Groupe’s Performics last year.

Gierlinska brings to Spotify 17 years’ digital advertising industry experience, most recently at Oracle’s Marketing Cloud where she was director, data management platform EMEA.

At Oracle she was responsible for driving adoption of the company’s marketing cloud services, a platform launched in 2014 that allows customers to run marketing campaigns across web, social, mobile and email, as well as offering tools for content marketing.

She has previously worked in stints as UK managing director at data-driven marketing specialist BlueKai and before that at Microsoft Advertising as global agency director, based in London.

Bertozzi said: "Zuzanna’s wealth of experience will be invaluable in taking Spotify’s programmatic to the next level and we are very happy to welcome her into the Spotify family."

Last week Spotify reached a deal with Warner Music to provide its music to the streaming platform under renewed terms. The deal paves the way for Spotify to float on the New York Stock Exchange although it may take the unsual step for foregoing an IPO.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

MEDIA
Case study: programmatic as a force for good

Promoted

August 29, 2017

Case study: programmatic as a force for good

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

August 24, 2017
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Promoted

August 23, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share Added 35 hours ago Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Mother elevates new generation of partners to run London

2 Mother elevates new generation of partners to run London

Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

3 Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

Media is where agencies are hurting

4 Media is where agencies are hurting

Ebay kicks off UK leg of global colour-filled campaign

5 Ebay kicks off UK leg of global colour-filled campaign

6 Carlsberg awards global media to Initiative

Share0 shares

7 Walkers campaign asks customers to 'choose or lose' famous flavours

Share0 shares

8 Facebook withdraws 17 ad formats

Share0 shares

9 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Amazon signals earthquake for grocery industry by cutting prices at Whole Foods

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

7 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares