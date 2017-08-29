Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Gierlinska will be responsible for leading Spotify’s programmatic efforts across Europe as the company moves from direct ad sales to a programmatic-first business, working with the US programmatic team led by Brian Adams who joined in March as vice-president of technology.

She will be based in the Spotify London office and report to Marco Bertozzi, the vice-president of sales for Europe, who joined the company from Publicis Groupe’s Performics last year.

Gierlinska brings to Spotify 17 years’ digital advertising industry experience, most recently at Oracle’s Marketing Cloud where she was director, data management platform EMEA.

At Oracle she was responsible for driving adoption of the company’s marketing cloud services, a platform launched in 2014 that allows customers to run marketing campaigns across web, social, mobile and email, as well as offering tools for content marketing.

She has previously worked in stints as UK managing director at data-driven marketing specialist BlueKai and before that at Microsoft Advertising as global agency director, based in London.

Bertozzi said: "Zuzanna’s wealth of experience will be invaluable in taking Spotify’s programmatic to the next level and we are very happy to welcome her into the Spotify family."

Last week Spotify reached a deal with Warner Music to provide its music to the streaming platform under renewed terms. The deal paves the way for Spotify to float on the New York Stock Exchange although it may take the unsual step for foregoing an IPO.